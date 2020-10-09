x

2 more residents test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County

Friday, October 09 2020

Willacy County reported on Friday two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two men in their 50s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1192 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

