2 more residents test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County
Willacy County reported on Friday two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two men in their 50s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1192 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
More News
News Video
-
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Knee Pain Treatment
-
Weslaco plans to spend $8.3 million on new public safety building
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid offer assistance for...
-
IDEA Public Schools farm program goes online during pandemic