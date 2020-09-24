2 more residents test positive for coronavirus in Willacy County, total confirmed cases now 1,176

Willacy County reported on Thursday two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two women, one in her 50s and the other one in her 60s, tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 1,176 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

According to the news release, the number of deaths in the county is now at 48.

1,160 people have recovered in Willacy County.