2 newcomers win seats on Agua SUD board

Photo Credit: Esmeralda H. Solis and Maribel Diaz via Facebook.

Voters in western Hidalgo County elected two newcomers to the Agua Special Utility District board on Tuesday.

Maribel Diaz, 38, of Palmview defeated incumbent board Director Esequiel "Zeke" Ortiz Jr., according to preliminary results published Tuesday night by the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Diaz received 1,003 votes, according to data published by the Elections Department. Ortiz received 962.

Diaz ran with Esmeralda H. Solis, 44, of Mission, who defeated incumbent board Director Franco Lopez.

Solis received 513 votes, according to data published by the Elections Department. Lopez received 244 votes.

Incumbent board Director Homer Tijerina, 48, of Palmview supported Diaz and Solis, who will become the only two women on the previously all-male utility board.

Tijerina won his re-election campaign against challenger Adolfo Mendez, 36, of Mission.

Tijerina received 662 votes, according to data published by the Elections Department. Mendez received 580 votes.