2 people dead after plane crash at Port Isabel Airport

Two people are dead after an airplane crash at the Port Isabel–Cameron County Airport, Tuesday night.

The Department of Public Safety responded to the airport at approximately 11:58 p.m.

DPS Troopers, Texas Game Wardens and the Cameron County Sheriff's Office located the aircraft in a field within the airport property.

Kai Uwe Wulff, 51, from Brownsville and Abel Cleveland Grover, 78, from Houston were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigation the crash.