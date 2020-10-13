x

2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that two people had tested positive for COVID-19.

A girl younger than 1 year old and a woman in her 30s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,197 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

