2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that two people had tested positive for COVID-19.
A girl younger than 1 year old and a woman in her 30s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,197 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
