2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday announced that two people had tested positive for COVID-19.
A woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.
Since the pandemic started, Willacy County has reported 1,276 cases of COVID-19.
