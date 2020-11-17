x

2 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Tuesday announced that two people had tested positive for COVID-19.

A woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, Willacy County has reported 1,276 cases of COVID-19.

