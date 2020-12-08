2 police officers shot at in Mercedes Tuesday

Two police officers were shot at Tuesday in Mercedes, according to Police Lt. Frank Sanchez.

The shooting occurred early morning on Tuesday on the 600 block South Washington Ave, Sanchez said. One person is in custody.

Sanchez said the Mercedes Police Department responded to a woman that was held inside her home by a man with a gun.

The suspect shot towards the officers, but the officers took cover.

The woman was transported to local hospital for medical evaluation. No injuries were reported from officers or suspect.

Check back for updates.

Correction: The original article incorrectly stated that the officers were shot. They were not shot. The suspect shot towards the officers.