2 Teens in Custody After San Juan Teen Fatally Shot

UPDATE (1/11): The two suspects involved in the shooting were arraigned Friday afternoon.

A teen was killed following a shooting that took place at the 4300 block of Rosie Street.

The two teens have been charged with possession of marijuana and one of them also charged with manslaughter.

His age and identity have not been released.

-----

SAN JUAN - San Juan Police Department officers responded to a report of a male teen that had been shot.

The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police Chief Juan Gonzalez confirmed the information on Twitter.

He said the teen was shot at around 5 p.m. on Rosie Street near Earling Road and Raul Longoria Road.

Two teens who were reportedly friends with the victim have been arrested.

