2 Valley natives to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

3 hours 55 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, July 02 2022 Jul 2, 2022 July 02, 2022 5:23 PM July 02, 2022 in News - Local

Two valley natives are among the 17 people who are set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom next week.

Raúl Yzaguirre is a civil rights advocate who served as president of National Council of La Raza for 30 years. 

Yzaguirre was born in San Juan, where there is a middle school named for him.

Brownsville native Julieta García will also receive the award.

She is a former president of The University of Texas at Brownsville and the first Hispanic woman to serve as a college president.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor.

