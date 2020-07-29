x

2 women test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Wednesday, July 29 2020

Willacy County on Tuesday announced that two women had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Willacy County to 572.

Two women in their 40s tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Willacy County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results.

