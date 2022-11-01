20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March.
Authorities say Savannah Valdez hit the gas when they discovered she had a spider monkey insider her car. They say she even ran a traffic light and almost crashed into officers and other vehicles.
Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife and fleeing law enforcement. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
