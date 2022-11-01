x

20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville

4 hours 7 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 5:16 PM November 01, 2022 in News - Local

A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. 

Authorities say Savannah Valdez hit the gas when they discovered she had a spider monkey insider her car. They say she even ran a traffic light and almost crashed into officers and other vehicles. 

Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife and fleeing law enforcement. She faces up to 20 years in prison. 

