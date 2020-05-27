21 more people in Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus, nearly 3,000 tests pending results

Hidalgo County announced on Wednesday that 21 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 537.

“I know we all would like for this disease to go away," Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. "But this is evidence that the problem is still with us and we must be mindful of that. We must continue to practice safe measures like physical distancing, good hygiene and avoiding large crowds."

The new cases were identified as three residents from Edinburg, six from Mission, four from Pharr, four from McAllen, one from Hidalgo, two from Alamo and one from Weslaco, according to a county news release.

Officials also said no one was released from isolation on Wednesday.

16 patients remain hospitalized with complications from the virus, including three in intensive care.

12,023 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County. There are 2,973 tests pending results.