x

21 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

2 hours 31 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, December 15 2020 Dec 15, 2020 December 15, 2020 1:01 PM December 15, 2020 in News - Local

Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 21 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Willacy County didn't release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 1,458 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days