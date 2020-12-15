21 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 21 people had tested positive for COVID-19.
Willacy County didn't release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.
Since the pandemic started, 1,458 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.
More News
News Video
-
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the Rio Grande Valley
-
USPS shipping deadlines to look out for this Christmas
-
Edinburg CISD offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff
-
Pharr residents concerned over dust and dirt left over from border wall...
-
Evening Weather Forecast Mon. Dec. 14, 2020