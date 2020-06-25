210 more residents of Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 2,713

Hidalgo County announced on Thursday 210 more people tested positive for coronavirus — bringing the overall total number of confirmed virus cases to 2,713.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, there are 195 people in area hospitals with complications from the virus, including 18 in intensive care units.

“As we implement new orders that include a curfew our hope is to begin seeing a leveling in the number of these cases,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “But restrictions alone are not the solution. Everyone must play a part by staying at home and avoiding crowds.”

Of the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 888 have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, there are 1,796 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,953 tests pending results.