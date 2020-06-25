210 more residents of Hidalgo County test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 2,713
Hidalgo County announced on Thursday 210 more people tested positive for coronavirus — bringing the overall total number of confirmed virus cases to 2,713.
According to a news release from Hidalgo County, there are 195 people in area hospitals with complications from the virus, including 18 in intensive care units.
“As we implement new orders that include a curfew our hope is to begin seeing a leveling in the number of these cases,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “But restrictions alone are not the solution. Everyone must play a part by staying at home and avoiding crowds.”
Of the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 888 have been released from isolation since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 1,796 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 1,953 tests pending results.
More News
News Video
-
Long lines at coronavirus test locations force staff to turn people away
-
Milk distribution event to be held in Peñitas
-
CON MI GENTE: Roadside flea market in Edinburg
-
Grant program to be available for qualifying Hidalgo County small business-owners
-
Doctors warn 'pause' on visas may hinder the Valley's fight against COVID-19