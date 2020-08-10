22 arrested in Austin during another weekend of protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty-two people were arrested over two nights of demonstrations in Austin to protest law enforcement handling of a protester's shooting death at a previous demonstration, police said Monday.

Most of the arrests happened Sunday in front of the Austin police headquarters, where 18 people were taken into custody, according to a police statement. Four others were arrested Saturday at the corner of Congress Avenue and Fourth Street, the site of a makeshift memorial for Garrett Foster, a man fatally shot during a July 25 Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The charges included violating a city ordinance, interfering with public duties, assaulting an officer and obstructing a highway. Two people were arrested for illegally carrying a weapon.

Army Sgt. Daniel Perry shot Foster from inside his car in self-defense after he said Foster raised an assault rifle in Perry’s direction, Perry's attorney Clint Broden has said. Perry has not been charged and Austin police have not named a subject.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle honked and stopped as protesters crossed the street in front of it. Foster, who was holding an assault-style rifle, approached the driver’s side window and was shot from inside the vehicle, the witnesses said.

In a video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering.

