23 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County

Willacy County on Tuesday announced that 23 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Willacy County to 497.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Willacy County about the test results, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Willacy County described the people who tested positive as three boys “in their one’s,” three girls and one boy in their teens, two women and two men in their 20s, one woman and one man in their 30s, five women and one man in their 40s, two women in their 60s and two women in their 70s.