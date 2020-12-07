x

25 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Monday, December 07 2020

Willacy County on Monday reported that 25 people had tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5.

Willacy County received the test results from the Texas Department of State Health Services and announced the numbers on Monday.

Since the pandemic started, 1,400 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus, according to the Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

