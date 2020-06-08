27 more people test positive for coronavirus in Cameron County, 17 recovered

Cameron County announced on Monday that 27 more people tested positive for the coronavirus – bringing the total confirmed cases in the county to 919.

13 residents from Brownsville, including two 11-year-old girls, seven residents from Harlingen, three from Los Fresnos, two from San Benito, and individuals from La Feria and Santa Rosa tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Also, additional 17 people have recovered. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 645 have reportedly recovered in the county.





