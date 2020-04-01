28 students positive for coronavirus after spring break trip

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Health officials say more than two dozen University of Texas students have tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a spring break trip to Mexico. The Austin Public Health Department says a group of about 70 people in their 20s took a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas about 10 days ago. So far, 28 people in the group have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens more are being monitored. The Austin American-Statesman reports that the students were on a group trip that had not been canceled by the travel company. Texas has reported more than 3,200 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths.

