3,000 Houston city workers face furloughs in wake of virus

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston's mayor says a city budget deficit of $169 million that’s been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic will force Houston to furlough around 3,000 workers and empty its rainy day fund, which could be problematic during the upcoming hurricane season. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Tuesday Houston is expected to lose about $107 million in sales tax revenue this year and the same amount in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July. The revenue loss is due to the economic shut down instituted worldwide to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Houston, known as the energy capital of the world, is also being hit hard economically by the current oil downturn.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.