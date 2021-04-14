3,000 wristbands remain for Edinburg CISD Moderna vaccine clinics

Photo Credit :Edinburg CISD

3,000 wristbands have yet to be distributed during for Edinburg CISD's COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The school district announced Wednesday morning they are distributing 4,000 wristbands starting at noon on April 14 at the Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg for recipients to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

In a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon, Edinburg CISD said 3,000 wristbands remain and that the wristband distribution will end Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Officials say they will distribute wristbands to anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients must bring a photo ID to obtain a wristband.

The clinics will take place Thursday, April 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, April 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.