3 arrested in Harlingen smuggling investigation

2 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, May 29 2021 May 29, 2021 May 29, 2021 6:14 PM May 29, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Photo Credit: Cameron County Sherriff Eric Garza

Three people have been charged with human smuggling after 11 undocumented immigrants were found in a Harlingen home on Friday.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Harlingen Police Department  served a search warrant at a residence in the Harlingen area for narcotics and human smuggling, Cameron county Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet posted Saturday.

“[Three] US citizens were detained & charged with human smuggling, 11 undocumented immigrants were transferred to Border Patrol,” Sheriff Garza tweeted.

The investigation is ongoing, Garza added.

