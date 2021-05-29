3 arrested in Harlingen smuggling investigation

Photo Credit: Cameron County Sherriff Eric Garza

Three people have been charged with human smuggling after 11 undocumented immigrants were found in a Harlingen home on Friday.

Yesterday CCSO SIU & Harlingen PD SIU served a Search Warrant at a residence in the Harlingen area for narcotics & human smuggling. 3 US citizens were detained & charged with human smuggling, 11 undocumented immigrants were transferred to Border Patrol. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/4mbvt9R3HE — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 29, 2021

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and Harlingen Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the Harlingen area for narcotics and human smuggling, Cameron county Sheriff Eric Garza said in a tweet posted Saturday.

“[Three] US citizens were detained & charged with human smuggling, 11 undocumented immigrants were transferred to Border Patrol,” Sheriff Garza tweeted.

The investigation is ongoing, Garza added.