3 dead in San Benito after apparent murder-suicide

Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double murder and a suicide that happened Tuesday morning.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene on 1675 Rancho Grande Rd. in San Benito — where they found three people dead.

Cameron County Sherriff's Office Captain Javier Reyna said a man in his mid 70s killed his wife that was around the same age as him. He then proceeded to kill his daughter that was in her 30s. After killing them both he turned a 22 caliber revolver on himself and killed himself. He was found outside the home.

