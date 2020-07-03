3 deaths, 81 more cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County

Cameron County on Friday reported that 81 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — and three people had died.

Since the pandemic started, 2,692 people in Cameron County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Cameron County Public Health.

Of them, 1,796 people have recovered. Sixty three people have died.

The deaths announced on Friday included an 84-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, according to Cameron County. Both the woman and the man were residents of The Rio at Fox Hollow, a skilled nursing facility in Brownsville.

A 66-year-old man from Brownsville also died after contracting the virus.

This article has been updated with information about an additional death.