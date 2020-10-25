3 men found shot fatally in Dallas warehouse district
DALLAS (AP) — Police say three men have been found shot fatally in a northwest Dallas warehouse district early Sunday.
Officers went to the scene about 2:30 a.m. Sunday where they found the wounded men. A police statement says one man died at the scene while the other two died a short time later at a hospital.
Police said they had no information on a possible suspect and withheld identities. They also provided no information on a possible motive.
