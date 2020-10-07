x

3 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus

Willacy County reported on Wednesday three more people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A girl younger than 1 year old, as well as a male and a female both younger than 20, tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Willacy County.

Since the pandemic started, 1190 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

