3 New Zika Cases Discovered in Hidalgo County

WESLACO – Hidalgo County health authorities are reporting three new cases of Zika infections.

One appears to have been locally acquired.

One of the three is a McAllen resident who appears to have been infected by a mosquito in Hidalgo County.

The two additional travel-related Zika cases reside in Donna and Elsa. Both confirmed they frequently travel to Mexico.

Health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant in taking preventive measures, such as using EPA approved insect repellent every time they go outside and removing standing water in and around homes.

Some of the most common Zika symptoms include rash, fever, joint pain and conjunctivitis.

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

Including the newest case, the total number of Zika cases in 2017 stands at six.