3 people charged after drug-related assault in Mission

The Mission Police Department on Tuesday released new details about a man who reportedly was shot in the mouth on Sunday.

Inv. Art Flores, a spokesman for the department, said the man wasn't actually shot in the mouth — and the woman who reported the shooting lied to law enforcement officers.

A 25-year-old woman named Elizabeth Garza and the man went to a neighborhood near the intersection of South Conway Avenue and Los Indios Road to buy drugs, Flores said. The man was assaulted by 24-year-old Matthew Veloz and 18-year-old Dylon Lopez.

Garza flagged down U.S. Border Patrol agents and told them the man had been shot in the mouth. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Veloz and Lopez were charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Officers charged Garza with two drug offenses.