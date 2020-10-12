3 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19

Willacy County on Monday reported that three people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported to Willacy County that two men and one woman had tested positive for the virus, according to two news releases from the county.

Since the pandemic started, 1,195 people in Willacy County have tested positive for the virus.

This story was updated after Willacy County announced that two additional people had tested positive for the virus.