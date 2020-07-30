3 residentes más del condado Willacy dan positivo a coronavirus
De acuerdo a un comunicado del condado Willacy, se notificó el jueves que un hombre adolescente y una mujer y un hombre de unos 30 años, dieron positivo al virus.
Al momento se reporta un total de 580 personas en el condado Willacy que han dado positivo al COVID-19.
