3 suspects arrested in connection to string of Harlingen robberies

HARLINGEN – Police arrested three suspects linked to a sting of robberies in Harlingen

Last week, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on two suspects caught on camera attempted to break into a residence at the Springfield Estates.

On Sunday, Harlingen police received an anonymous call reporting of suspicious activity in the area of East Madison and North 3rd streets. The callers claimed people in a white car were trying to sell stolen items.

Officers located the vehicle with the suspects in possession of several lawn items. The suspects were arrested and face several charges.

