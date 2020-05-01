30 Pounds of Cocaine Seized at Valley Port of Entry

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 21-year-old after a failed drug smuggling attempt at the Hidalgo-Pharr-Anzalduas Port of Entry last week.

According to a press release sent out Monday, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was referred to secondary inspection on April 26.

During the inspection, CBP officers found 12 packages of alleged cocaine.

The narcotics are estimated to have a street value of more than $236,000.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized.

The driver, of Sullivan, Texas, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.