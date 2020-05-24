33-year-old Combes man arrested after nearly striking officer with vehicle

A 33-year-old man from Combes is facing several charges after he nearly stuck an officer with his vehicle.

Police say Emmanuel Munoz was arrested for assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated second offense.

Officials say they attempted to stop Munoz just after 2 a.m. Saturday after almost hitting an officer.

The 33-year-old is awaiting arraignment at the Cameron County jail.