340 of 1000 Cameron County inmates test positive for coronavirus

Of all the nearly 1,000 inmates held in Cameron County jails, 340 tested positive for COVID-19. The physician for the inmates confirmed the news Thursday.

The county locked down all their facilities Wednesday.

The decision was announced by Captain Javier Reyna with Cameron County Sheriff's Office who said it was necessary after some inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Alberto E. Almeida, the jail's physician, said of the 340 who tested positive, 200 were symptomatic. Only two have low-grade fevers as of Thursday evening.

All inmates are either receiving treatment for COVID-19 or are on a vitamin regimen to boost their immune systems.

"To be honest with you, I think what's really helped us is our quick movement in immediate treatment, and just even with the Doxycycline, with the injection, or the Azithromycin. Of course, all of our patients are on vitamins, on vitamins D, C, and Zinc. Some of our patients are getting the Pepcid. It just depends. We're actually tailoring depending on the symptoms that they're having," Almeida said.

No one required hospitalization and no deaths have been reported, the doctor said.

The staff was also tested. Their results still need to be compiled before they are released.

For now, the jail will remain on lockdown as originally announced. No visitations will be allowed until at least July 31.





