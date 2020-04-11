35 additional people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing total to 181

EDINBURG – On Friday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced 35 additional people tested positive for coronavirus, the largest single day total since testing began.

The additional cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 181 in Hidalgo County.

According to a news release, 19 of the 35 new cases are related to earlier confirmed cases, in what Hidalgo County health investigators say is mounting evidence that community spread is active in the region.

There is also growing evidence that this strain of coronavirus is getting more people sicker, according to the release.

No further details were released regarding the new cases.

This comes after Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez addressed the public on Friday, asking all Rio Grande Valley residents to stay home for the Easter weekend.

30 people who have tested positive are now being treated in area hospitals. 5 people remain in intensive care units.