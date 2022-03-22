$350K grant to help fund main road improvements in Santa Rosa

One Cameron County community mired in financial issues will soon get a facelift to its main street with the hope of bringing new business.

After several years of financial problems and being behind on audits to the state, Santa Rosa City Manager Jared Hockema says it was much more difficult for them to get assistance from the feds through grants.

“We’ve managed to have our audits in on time and have clean audits the past three years,” Hockema said.

City officials announced they received nearly $350,000 in federal grants to improve Santa Rosa Boulevard with new sidewalks, street lights and landscaping.

The city says work should begin soon, although a start and finish date is still unknown.