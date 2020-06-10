38 more Hidalgo County residents test positive for coronavirus, 842 confirmed cases

Hidalgo County announced on Wednesday 38 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a news release from the county, nine of the new cases are from Edinburg, six from Pharr, four from Weslaco, four from McAllen, three from Alamo, three from Hidalgo, three from Mission, two are from Mercedes, one is from Donna, and three were not listed to have a location.

Forty-people are being hospitalized, including five in intensive care units. Of the total 842 confirmed cases, 464 have been released from isolation, according to the news release. There are currently 366 reported active COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County.

Officials say there are 1,585 tests pending results.