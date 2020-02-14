3rd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout

BRYAN, Texas (AP) - A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened" by the worker's death. Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died. Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas. One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday. The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known. No identities have been released.

