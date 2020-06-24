4 more residents in Willacy County test positive for coronavirus
Health officials in Willacy County reported on Wednesday four more people tested positive for the coronavirus.
The new patients are a male in his 20’s, a female in her 30’s, an a male and a female in their 40’s, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services. They were ordered to isolate.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 118 in Willacy County.
