4 virus patients cleared in Starr County, no new cases reported
RIO GRANDE CITY – Starr County reports no new coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon.
The county’s health authority announced they’re still at seven positive cases. For the last four days, officials have not reported any new cases.
Four of the seven patients have been cleared and released from quarantine.
None of the cases were community transmission.
