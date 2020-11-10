x

41-year-old man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg

3 hours 58 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 5:53 PM November 10, 2020 in News - Local

A 41-year-old man died as a result of a hit-and-run Friday night in Edinburg.

A car struck 41-year-old John Young between 11 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Cano Street, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department. Young was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The vehicle may have been a silver or grey four-door sedan with blue headlights. After the collision, the driver left the scene. 

The Edinburg Police Department asks anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call (956) 289-7700.

