41-year-old man dead after auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg
A 41-year-old man died as a result of a hit-and-run Friday night in Edinburg.
A car struck 41-year-old John Young between 11 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 21st Avenue and Cano Street, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department. Young was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
The vehicle may have been a silver or grey four-door sedan with blue headlights. After the collision, the driver left the scene.
The Edinburg Police Department asks anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call (956) 289-7700.
