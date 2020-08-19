42-year-old man arrested in McAllen raid accused of receiving child pornography
The man that was arrested by Homeland Security agents in Tuesday’s raid in McAllen has been identified.
42-year-old Ramiro Vasquez is accused of receiving child pornography.
His arrest comes after an investigation first launched 8 months ago.
Federal agents informed that when they raided his apartment he was in the process of downloading child porn.
