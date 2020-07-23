x

44 more Starr County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 1,661

Starr County announced on Wednesday that 44 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 1,661.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, of the total number of confirmed positive cases, 545 people have recovered, 1,099 remain in isolation and 17 have died.

Starr County classified another 31 deaths as "pending," which means doctors suspect the deaths are related to COVID-19 but are waiting on confirmation.

