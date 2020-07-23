44 more Starr County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 1,661
Starr County announced on Wednesday that 44 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Starr County to 1,661.
According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, of the total number of confirmed positive cases, 545 people have recovered, 1,099 remain in isolation and 17 have died.
Starr County classified another 31 deaths as "pending," which means doctors suspect the deaths are related to COVID-19 but are waiting on confirmation.
More News
News Video
-
Valley congressmen ask Gov. Abbott to shut the state down hoping to...
-
Hidalgo County order recommends modified business hours of operation
-
South Padre Island hosts a blood and census drive
-
'Pooling' coronavirus tests may speed up results, reduce workload for labs
-
Online driver's education courses available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing