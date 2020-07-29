45 more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo County, 287 new cases

On Wednesday Hidalgo County reported 45 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 287 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing its overall total to 16,375 cases.

According to a news release there are currently 881 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 256 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,693 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 7,106 known active cases in Hidalgo County.