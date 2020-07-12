45 more people in Starr County test positive for coronaviurs, bringing total to 1,102.

Health officials in Starr County on Saturday evening reported 45 additional coronavirus cases — making its total number of confirmed cases to 1,102.

According to a news release sent by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, the new cases included 29 people from Rio Grande City, 15 people from Roma and one woman from Garciasville.

As of Saturday evening, there have been 1,102 cases of COVID-19 in Starr County since the pandemic began – of those cases 296 have recovered, 801 are active, five people have died and 26 people who have died are pending state confirmation, according to the release.