45 more people in Starr County test positive for coronaviurs, bringing total to 1,102.

2 hours 55 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2020 Jul 12, 2020 July 12, 2020 10:58 AM July 12, 2020 in News - Local

Health officials in Starr County on Saturday evening reported 45 additional coronavirus cases — making its total number of confirmed cases to 1,102.

According to a news release sent by Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, the new cases included 29 people from Rio Grande City, 15 people from Roma and one woman from Garciasville.

As of Saturday evening, there have been 1,102 cases of COVID-19 in Starr County since the pandemic began – of those cases 296 have recovered, 801 are active, five people have died and 26 people who have died are pending state confirmation, according to the release.

