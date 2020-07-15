47 more Starr County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 1,215

Health officials in Starr County on Monday night reported 47 additional coronavirus cases — making its total number of confirmed cases to 1,215.

As of Monday, there have been 1,215 cases of COVID-19 in Starr County since the pandemic began – of those cases 386 have recovered, 824 are active, five people have died and 29 people who have died are pending state confirmation.