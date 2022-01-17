4th Arrest in Rio Grande City Teen Murder Case

RIO GRANDE CITY – The Starr County District Attorney’s Office said Texas Rangers have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the disappearance and murder of Rio Grande City teen Chayse Olivarez.

Eighteen-year-old Salvador Martinez was arrested Thursday.

He’s charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse.

Olivarez disappeared back in July. His remains were found in Roma a couple weeks later.