4th Arrest in Rio Grande City Teen Murder Case

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, October 06 2017 Oct 6, 2017 October 06, 2017 3:32 PM October 06, 2017 in News

RIO GRANDE CITY – The Starr County District Attorney’s Office said Texas Rangers have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the disappearance and murder of Rio Grande City teen Chayse Olivarez.

Eighteen-year-old Salvador Martinez was arrested Thursday.

He’s charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse.

Olivarez disappeared back in JulyHis remains were found in Roma a couple weeks later.

