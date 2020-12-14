5,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive at DHR Health on Tuesday

5,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive at DHR Health, in Edinburg, on Tuesday.

The first doses of the vaccine are for health care workers and staff of the hospital.

"The first allocations are very important, in that they're going to go to...the people that protect you and help you stay well," DHR Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Martinez said. "So the allocation for the hospital is not necessarily for the public. It's for the hospital employees and first line responders that we have here at the hospital."

