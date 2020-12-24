5 Alton Police Officers hand out gifts cards during traffic stops

The Alton Police Department celebrated its third annual "Gift Cards in Lieu of Citations" event on Wednesday.

50 gift cards were handed out at minor traffic stops by five police officers.

"This has been a very difficult year for everybody," Alton Police Chief Jonathan Flores said. "So, it's very important for us, during this time more so, to give back to our community."

