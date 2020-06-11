x

5-month-old baby among 8 new coronavirus cases in Starr County

By: Valerie Gonzalez

Eight additional cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, were reported in Starr County on Thursday morning – including a five-month-old child. 

Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county health authority, announced the new cases.

Six women ages 48, 46, 24, 23, 15 and a female baby of five months resulted positive for COVID-19 – two men ages 48 and 25 also contracted the virus.

The new total of overall people from Starr County who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 is 79. Of those, 46 cases are active, 32 have recovered, and one person has died.

